prosecutor-seeks-director-s-referral-to-trial-on-four-counts-of-rape-of-minors

An Athens prosecutor on Tuesday argued before the Council of Misdemeanor Court Judges that prominent theater director Dimitris Lignadis should stand trial for the rape of a minor in all four of the relevant sexual assaults he is being accused of.

Presenting the evidence contained in the case files against the former director of the Greek National Theater, the prosecutor dismissed the defendant’s claims of innocence on the charges of rape and rape of a minor.

She also requested that he remain in custody pending his trial.

The court is expected to issue its decision over the next few days.

Lignadis, 57, was arrested in February after being accused of rape by two men who were minors when the events occurred in 2010 and 2015.

His arrest prompted others to come forward with claims that they had suffered sexual abuse at his hands, as adults and as minors.