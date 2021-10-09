huge-property-deeds-trove-to-be-put-in-digital-form

The state is finally ready to transfer the huge collection of property deeds, about 600 million pages of contracts and related documents, into digital form.

One can already find digital deeds for property transactions dating back to the mid-1990s. But to check the legality of a contract, or older titles, citizens, including lawyers, must still access the physical archives, stored in 390 offices across the country.

For some reason, it has been decided that the 238-million-euro project, wholly funded by the EU’s Recovery and Resiliency Fund, will be divided into five regional sub-projects. All five competitive digitalization bids will be published next month. The bid winners will be paid by the (scanned) page plus a sum for the searchable databases created.

In addition to document scanning, a digital index will be created. The winning bidders must also ensure that no private data will be leaked during implementation.