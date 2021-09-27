NEWS

Deal for new Thessaloniki park to be signed Monday

[Vangelis Ameranis/The White Dot]

An agreement for the creation of a metropolitan park in the western Thessaloniki suburb of Pavlos Melas is being signed on Monday between the northern port city’s regional authority and the local mayor.

The park, which will extend across the facilities of a former military base and World War II concentration camp, will include leisure and entertainment facilities.

The plot covers 35 hectares, of which 90% will be dedicated to greenery.

The presidential decree approving the plan for the park also stipulates that any new constructions in the area cannot exceed the height of the tallest of its existing buildings.

