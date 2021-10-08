thessaloniki-prosecutor-orders-inquiry-into-far-right-attacks-in-vocational-school

The head of Thessaloniki’s Prosecutor’s Office, Angelos Kamilaris, ordered a preliminary investigation into the violence perpetrated by far-right groups at a vocational training high school in the area of Stavroupoli and other regions.

Far-right extremists have orchestrated several vicious attacks on leftist students, anti-racists and other activists in different parts of Athens and Thessaloniki in recent days, including at two technical high schools in the northern port city.

Kamilaris wants to investigate more serious crimes, such as those of the criminal organization, with Nazi and racist characteristics — separately from the existing open inquiries on the violence in Stavroupoli.

The move follows a circular sent by Supreme Court prosecutor Vassilis Pliotas to the prosecutorial services of Athens and Thessaloniki on Wednesday (Oct. 6) ordering them to conduct more in-depth probes into far-right pockets or groups implicated in a spate of recent attacks against perceived ideological rivals.

The Supreme Court is seeking a clampdown on nascent organizations espousing neo-Nazi or racist ideologies.