PM to get third Covid shot on Tuesday

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will receive a third shot of the jab against Covid-19 on Tuesday, government spokesperson Yannis Oikonomou said on Monday.

He received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s jab on December 27, 2020, when the first batch of the company’s vaccines arrived in Greece, and the second on January 18. 

Greece’s health authorities first opened booking apointments for a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine opened on Sept. 30 for people over 60 and healthcare-sector staff who have completed their vaccination at least six months earlier. They then added people with underlying health conditions and those over 50.

