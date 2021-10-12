police-investigate-assault-of-university-student

Police are understood to be investigating the assault of a 20-year-old student at the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) on Tuesday afternoon by three unknown individuals.

Speaking to Kathimerini, the victim of the assault said he had attended the university for a lecture.

“As I was leaving the Derigni exit, I was recognized by three people, who are probably close to the anarchist scene, who proceeded to punch and kick me,” Odysseas Vlahonikolos said.

The victim is a member of the Panhellenic Independent Student Movement (PANKS).

Speaking to Kathimerini, Vassilis Apostolopoulos, one of the leaders of PANKS, said that the perpetrators recognized their victim as a member and attacked him because he supported the establishment of a university police.

“Are you the guy who appears on TV and talks about violence in universities and university police?,” Apostolopoulos quoted the attackers as saying.

He added the attackers were wearing facemasks.

AUEB rector Dimitris Bourantonis said the university would investigate the circumstances of the incident and would inform the competent authorities.