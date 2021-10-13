NEWS

WHO says it awaits full data from Merck on antiviral pill

who-says-it-awaits-full-data-from-merck-on-antiviral-pill

The World Health Organization is awaiting full clinical data on the antiviral pill made by Merck & Co Inc to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients, a WHO spokesperson said on Tuesday, a day after the company said it had applied for US emergency use authorisation.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier, asked at a UN briefing in Geneva about the drug, said: “Indeed, this is an interesting development. We would have to see the full data about it. If it holds true, then it is another weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The treatment, molnupiravir, cut the rate of hospitalisation and death by 50% in a trial of mild-to-moderately ill patients who had at least one risk factor for the disease, according to data released this month. [Reuters]

