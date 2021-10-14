Greece records 2,601 new coronavirus cases, 46 deaths

Health authorities in Greece announced 2,601 new coronavirus and 46 deaths on Thursday. The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also revealed that 347 patients are currently intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

Five of these new positive cases were identified by testing conducted at the Greek border.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic has risen to 15,289 with the overall number of cases over the same period reaching 687,278.