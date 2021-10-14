Stylianides warns of ‘difficult days ahead’ as storm pounds Greece

The driver of the bus speaks on his mobile phone as he wades through high water after evacuating the passengers from the bus stuck in a flooded underpass in southern Athens, on Thursday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Stylianides urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel in the areas most affected by wet weather front pummelling Greece since Thursday morning, warning that “two difficult days” lie ahead.

“There is no doubt that we are facing a dangerous weather phenomenon, especially in some parts of the country,” Stylianides said at a press conference. “We have two difficult days ahead of us. There should be no complacency either from the state or the public.”

Schools will remain closed on Friday in Attica, the island of Evia and Halkidiki, in northern Greece.

Flooding in Athens disrupted the running of the green Line 1 of the Athens metro which runs from between Piraeus and Kifissia. According to metro operator STASY, trains on Line 1 were running between Tavros and Piraeus and between Omonia Station and Kifissia, with no services at Monastiraki, Thissio and Petralona stations.

Passengers wade through high water after evacuating a bus stuck in a flooded underpass in southern Athens, on Thursday. Storms have been battering the Greek capital and other parts of southern Greece, causing traffic disruption and some road closures. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Authorities in Evia said several areas ravaged by summer wildfires were being evacuated Thursday following the second severe storm in less than a week.

Several dozen people were moved out of their homes in the north of the island and were making arrangements to stay with friends or at hotel rooms booked by the regional authority.