Not known whether wall of immunity has been built, official says

Nobody knows for sure whether the wall of immunity against the coronavirus has been built in Greece or not, Marios Themistokleous, the Health Ministry’s secretary general for Primary Health Care, said on Friday.

“It depends on whether the pandemic can be controlled or not. And so far the pandemic seems to be under control and we see the big effect of vaccination on the pandemic,” he told Skai television noting that almost all health restrictions have been removed.

“Thanks to vaccination, we continue to be open,” he added. 

More than 180,000 people have received the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while many people are booking appointments for their first dose. “We are 4% to 5% behind the European average,” he said.

