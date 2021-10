A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the Covid-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]

Greek authorities announced 2,313 new cases of coronavirus and 30 fatalities in the past 24 hours Saturday.

Forteen of the 2,313 cases involved tourists tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 692,197, with 15,348 dead.

A total of 361 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 3,239 have left ICU.