Coronavirus: 1,712 new cases, 27 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,712 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 27 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 357 early Sunday afternoon, down from 361 a day earlier, but up from 333 last Sunday.

A total of 147,318 tests were administered in the past 24 hours, with 1.16% turning positive, down from 1.44% Saturday.

The Attica region had the largest number of new cases, with 332, followed by Thessaloniki, with 265.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 693,886 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 15,375 fatalities.