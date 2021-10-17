NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,712 new cases, 27 deaths

coronavirus-1-712-new-cases-27-deaths
[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]

Greek health authorities announced 1,712 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 27 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 357 early Sunday afternoon, down from 361 a day earlier, but up from 333 last Sunday.

A total of 147,318 tests were administered in the past 24 hours, with 1.16% turning positive, down from 1.44% Saturday.

The Attica region had the largest number of new cases, with 332, followed by Thessaloniki, with 265. 

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 693,886 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 15,375 fatalities.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the Covid-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]
NEWS

Coronavirus: 2,313 more cases; 30 new deaths

no-plan-to-expand-mandatory-shots
NEWS

No plan to expand mandatory shots

alarm-bells-ringing-over-poor-vax-rate
NEWS

Alarm bells ringing over poor vax rate

A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the Covid-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]
NEWS

Covid: 2,665 new cases, 27 deaths

[AP]
NEWS

Greece records 2,601 new coronavirus cases, 46 deaths

[Reuters/Marko Djurica]
NEWS

Health authorities announce 2,338 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths