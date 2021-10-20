NEWS

Covid claims life of Serres anti-vaxxer

covid-claims-life-of-serres-anti-vaxxer
[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]

Α 45-year-old music teacher from Serres in northern Greece who had asked not to be intubated, even though he had become seriously ill with the coronavirus, died on Wednesday.

According to local media, the father of three had been hospitalized for the last 15 days at the General Hospital of Serres.

“We did everything we could to save him but unfortunately we did not succeed,” τhe doctor in charge of Covid cases at the hospital, Theofilos Kallinikidis, told media, adding that the 45-year-old had signed a document, together with his wife, not to be intubated.

The teacher was reportedly against vaccination and skeptical about the risk posed by the coronavirus.

He was said to be very active on social media and opposed the use of the masks and the closure of schools.

Covid-19
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Health official sounds alarm over Covid deaths

thessaloniki-university-corona-party-condemned
NEWS

Thessaloniki university corona party condemned

[File photo/Intime News]
NEWS

Greece expresses interest in Merck pill

tsiodras-says-people-have-stopped-listening-to-health-experts
NEWS

Tsiodras says people have stopped listening to health experts

[SOOC / Menelaos Michalatos]
NEWS

Online platform for booster shots opens for those with underlying health conditions and over 50s

High school students sit inside a class room at Glyfada, suburb west of Athens, Monday. Home tests have been distributed to teachers and students aged 16-18, as authorities reopened high schools for students in the final three grades on Monday.[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
NEWS

Kerameus: Parents must be convinced about vaccines