covid-claims-life-of-serres-anti-vaxxer

Α 45-year-old music teacher from Serres in northern Greece who had asked not to be intubated, even though he had become seriously ill with the coronavirus, died on Wednesday.

According to local media, the father of three had been hospitalized for the last 15 days at the General Hospital of Serres.

“We did everything we could to save him but unfortunately we did not succeed,” τhe doctor in charge of Covid cases at the hospital, Theofilos Kallinikidis, told media, adding that the 45-year-old had signed a document, together with his wife, not to be intubated.

The teacher was reportedly against vaccination and skeptical about the risk posed by the coronavirus.

He was said to be very active on social media and opposed the use of the masks and the closure of schools.