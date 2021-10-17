NEWS

Health official sounds alarm over Covid deaths

[AP]

The president of Athens-Piraeus hospital doctors, Matina Pagoni, expressed concern about the high number of coronavirus deaths on Saturday.

Speaking to Skai TV, she said cases are still high, but what is worrisome is the death rate.

“So many deaths are attributed to the low rate of vaccinations, but also to the large number of intubated patients. If we were like Denmark, which has a very high rate of vaccinations, we would have five to six deaths [a day]. Now we are like Romania,” she said, adding that vaccination rates are low among the elderly and children aged 12-15.

She noted that in children it is justified because parents are concerned.

Pagoni also sounded the alarm over for the low vaccination rates in northern Greece, stressing, “It is not possible for 40-45% of the population to be unvaccinated.”

Health Covid-19
