Thessaloniki uni corona party condemned

Health authorities have decried the large crowds which were not observing social distancing at a big party on Friday night inside the Polytechnic School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTH).

According to local media, more than 1,500 people flooded the polytechnic in scenes recalling pre-coronavirus times.

The safeguards against Covid-19 were not being enforced, making the daily checks of students to enter classes futile.

There have been three positive cases of coronavirus at the Aristotle University this academic year.

Health Education Covid-19
