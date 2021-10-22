permit-website-for-low-emission-vehicles-to-enter-athens-launched

The owners of low emission vehicles who wish to have unimpeded access to central Athens after the reimposition of anti-congestion controls will be able to apply online for a special pass.

The zone, known as the Athens ring (daktylios), comes back into effect on October 25. Under the traffic-calming measure, cars with license plates ending in an odd number can only enter the city center on odd days of the month and those with even numbers only on even days.

But owners of electric, natural gas, autogas and hybrid vehicles, as well as and Euro 6 diesel cars that emit no more than 120g/km of carbon dioxide, can apply for a special permit via a dedicated website, daktylios.gov.gr.

Eligible motorists must use their Taxisnet codes to log into the service. The permits can be either printed out or saved on a smartphone. [AMNA]