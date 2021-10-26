NEWS

Tourism Minister meets with UAE Ambassador

tourism-minister-meets-with-uae-ambassador
[InTime News]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias met with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Sulaiman Hamed Salem Almazroui, at the Ministry of Tourism on Monday.

During the meeting, they underlined the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and the common will to deepen cooperation in the tourism sector.

The UAE ambassador praised the strong momentum of Greek tourism and Greece’s pandemic management, noting his country’s interest in investing in the tourism sector.

Kikilias in return thanked the Ambassador and pointed out that the Greek government has intensified its efforts to create a favorable investment climate.

Kikilias highlighted the success of the Emirates Dubai-Athens-New York air connection, which operates year-round and discussed the possibility of connecting Dubai with Thessaloniki. [AMNA]

Tourism Diplomacy
READ MORE
israel-cyprus-reach-tourism-deal-for-vaccinated-travellers
NEWS

Israel, Cyprus reach tourism deal for vaccinated travellers

[InTime News]
NEWS

Mitsotakis meets with Kerry in Riyadh

Members of a Turkish group hold a symbolic boarding pass for 10 foreign ambassadors as they stage a protest near the US Embassy to support Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Monday. [AP]
NEWS

Erdogan said to welcome embassies’ statements amid Kavala row

[Twitter / @NikosDendias]
NEWS

FM signs Strategic Bilateral Framework between Greece and UK

new-chinese-ambassador-sees-great-opportunities-for-sino-greek-relations
NEWS

New Chinese ambassador sees great opportunities for Sino-Greek relations

patriarch-leaves-hospital-to-continue-us-visit-archbishop-confirms
NEWS

Patriarch leaves hospital, to continue US visit, archbishop confirms