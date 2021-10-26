tourism-minister-meets-with-uae-ambassador

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias met with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Sulaiman Hamed Salem Almazroui, at the Ministry of Tourism on Monday.

During the meeting, they underlined the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and the common will to deepen cooperation in the tourism sector.

The UAE ambassador praised the strong momentum of Greek tourism and Greece’s pandemic management, noting his country’s interest in investing in the tourism sector.

Kikilias in return thanked the Ambassador and pointed out that the Greek government has intensified its efforts to create a favorable investment climate.

Kikilias highlighted the success of the Emirates Dubai-Athens-New York air connection, which operates year-round and discussed the possibility of connecting Dubai with Thessaloniki. [AMNA]