NEWS

Albania: Homes damaged, no injuries from 4.5 magnitude quake

albania-homes-damaged-no-injuries-from-4-5-magnitude-quake

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.5 in northeastern Albania has caused damage to more than a dozen houses but no injuries, Albanian authorities said Friday.

The Institute of Geosciences reported that the quake struck at 8:10 a.m. and was followed by a series of smaller aftershocks in Bulqiza, 130 kilometers west of the capital Tirana.

The Defense Ministry reported 16 damaged houses, according to preliminary checks.

Albania is prone to earthquakes. On November 26, 2019, a quake killed 51 people and injured hundreds. The government is still working to rebuild ruined homes and public buildings. [AP]

Earthquake
READ MORE
File photo.
NEWS

Three quakes on Crete in eight minutes

new-4-5-tremor-rocks-quake-stricken-village
NEWS

New 4.5 tremor rocks quake-stricken village 

File photo.
NEWS

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts island of Crete

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Parliament president rejects concerns over building’s structural integrity

File photo.
NEWS

Quake off Greece’s Karpathos shakes eastern Mediterranean

magnitude-6-1-quake-jolts-karpathos-felt-in-cairo-israel
NEWS

Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Karpathos, felt in Cairo, Israel