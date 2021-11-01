new-coronavirus-cases-in-greece-shatter-the-5-000-mark-and-reach-5-449

Greek health authorities announced 5,449 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a staggering increase from the previous high of 4,696 recorded on Saturday. The new cases were identified from 82,593 tests, a worrying positivity rate of 6.59%.

The report by the National Organization for Public Health also reported 52 deaths, for a total of 15,990 since the start of the pandemic.

The report also revealed that there are currently 430 patients intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, reported the highest number of new cases with 1,021 with the northern port city of Thessaloniki coming in second with 828.

Giannis Oikonomou, a spokesman for the government, said it was “pressing” to increase the number of vaccinations, which have been moving at a slower pace than authorities anticipated.

“We’re not done with Covid yet. As long as there are unvaccinated people, the virus finds a suitable ground to spread,” Oikonomou told a regular news briefing on Monday.

“We mourn the loss of human lives due to non-vaccination, and this cannot, and should not, continue.”

About 60.5% of Greeks are vaccinated against Covid-19, less than the European Union average of 64.7%, according to the latest available data. [Kathimerini, Reuters]