NEWS

Traffickers find new routes between Turkey and Italy

traffickers-find-new-routes-between-turkey-and-italy
Migrants rest on the deck of the rescue ship Sea Watch-3 in Italian waters at the Mediterranean, near Sicily island, Italy, October 22. [AP]

With Greece having tightened measures to stem migrant flows, traffickers are finding new routes to transfer people from the Turkish coast to Italy. 

Indicatively, more than 100 ships carrying migrants made the perilous journey this year, while 15 sailboats reached their final destination just between August 28 and 30.

According to data so far, the number of undocumented migrants who managed to sail directly from Turkey to Italy exceeds 7,000 since the start of the year. Traffickers are using old cargo ships capable of transporting hundreds at a time. 

One such vessel was the ship with 375 migrants that was intercepted by the Greek navy last Sunday.

The Kos port authority has ascertained that the passengers comprised 192 Pakistanis, 112 Afghans, 56 Bangladeshis, five Egyptians, four Lebanese, four Syrians and two Iranians. There were six traffickers, from Syria, Lebanon and Afghanistan.

Migration
READ MORE
This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a ship with migrants near Crete, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 [Hellenic Coast Guard via AP].
NEWS

Red Cross sends humanitarian aid to migrants on Kos

[Twitter]
NEWS

Mitarakis discusses migration in Ankara

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Georgi Panayotov arrives for a meeting of EU defense ministers at the Brdo Congress Center in Kranj, Slovenia, in September. [AP]
NEWS

Bulgaria sends 350 troops to its borders to stop migrant inflows

bulgaria-tries-to-stem-migrant-flows
NEWS

Bulgaria tries to stem migrant flows

refugee-facility-in-capital-to-close-by-year-end
NEWS

Refugee facility in capital to close by year-end

[EPA]
NEWS

Greece seeking return of Pakistani, Bangladeshi migrants aboard Turkish-flagged cargo ship