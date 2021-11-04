NEWS

Archaeologists OK building height limits near Acropolis

archaeologists-ok-building-height-limits-near-acropolis
[Pandelis Saitas/AMNA]

Greece’s Central Archaeological Council on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Environment Ministry placing limits on the height of buildings near the south face of the Acropolis, in the neighborhoods of Philopappou, Makriyanni and Koukaki.

The decision is the result of the outcry raised by local residents and environmental NGO Hellenic Society of Environment and Culture when a 10-story hotel was built, taking advantage of a loophole in the building code.

Legal building heights will range from 14.5 to 24 meters, a maximum of six stories, depending on proximity to the Acropolis.

