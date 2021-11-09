old-cabs-may-get-reprieve

An estimated 8,000 taxis may have to be withdrawn from circulation by the end of the year, Kathimerini understands, as the latest extension granted to old and polluting vehicles expires.

However, an additional extension of one year may be granted for those vehicles that reached retirement age in 2020 and 2021. Under the existing legislation, cabs must be replaced every 15 years if they have an engine capacity of up to 2,000 cc and every 18 years if they are above that.

The previous deadline had been the end of 2019 and was extended by two years in response to the sharp drop in taxi business over the course of the financial crisis and its aftermath.

Also, taxi drivers have shown virtually no interest in buying electric vehicles, despite incentives.