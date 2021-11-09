NEWS

No ferries for 48 hours from Wednesday

no-ferries-for-48-hours-from-wednesday
[InTime News]

There will be no ferry services to and from the Greek islands for 48 hours starting on Wednesday as the country’s seamen walk off the job.

The two-day strike by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) starts at 6.01 a.m. and ends at the same time on Friday, with the possibility of an escalation, the union warned when it announced the action in late October.

PNO’s chief demand is for a new collective labor agreement that will contain “essential” salary increases, better shifts, prompter backpay and more hirings to offset unemployment in the sector.

The union also claims that efforts to stem the pandemic have led to measures that act against workers’ interests.

PNO workers will gather for a protest rally at the port of Piraeus at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Strike Transport
