Icons ‘don’t transmit virus,’ says Church spokesman

As many worshippers continue to gather at churches without masks and without observing social distancing, the spokesman of the Permanent Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, Timotheos, claimed on Monday that “sacred icons do not transmit the virus.”

“As the Apostle Paul told us, there are those who are strong in the faith who manage everyday things as they see fit,” he said in comments to Mega TV.

Last week the Church of Greece urged people to take rapid tests before attending services.

“The Holy Synod made an appeal and an exhortation,” Timotheos said, stressing that “it did not impose on the faithful and priests what to do.”

