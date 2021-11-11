NEWS

Study: Country still divided, insecure about pandemic

[AP]

Despite the return to a degree of normality, uncertainty and insecurity remain pervasive among Greeks, with most believing life will not truly return to normal before the end of 2022, according to a survey by think tank Dianeosis, the seventh since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the survey was conducted on October 5-14, 83% had returned to their workplace – up from 64% in May – and only 10% were still teleworking. However, 40% still feel uncertain and 65% believe new variants will lead to more pressure, with half of the unvaccinated predicting another lockdown.

The study also found people divided over how to deal with the pandemic, with roughly half saying Greece is moving in the right direction, and the other half the opposite. 

The majority of vaccinated people favor mandatory shots for specific groups. However, even if vaccination does become mandatory, 41% of the unvaccinated would not get the shots.

