suspended-jail-sentence-for-father-who-ignored-school-covid-rules

A father who threatened teachers and a school principal after his son was forbidden from going to school because he had not completed the mandatory Covid self-test and was not wearing a mask has been handed a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, by a Thessaloniki court.

The 37-year-old was found guilty of disrupting a public service and of defamation.

On Tuesday, he barged into the school, refusing to leave, while allegedly preventing other students from entering.

Judges ordered that he be removed from the courthouse and be issued with a 300-euro fine for failing to wear a mask at his trial.

The man said the court as it had no jurisdiction over him and he refused to recognize it.

[ANA-MPA]