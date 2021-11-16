NEWS

Senior education official suspended following rape accusations

A senior education official who is accused of rape and sexual abuse by a teacher has been suspended from his duties on the direct order of the education minister, the Education Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The teacher reported that on September 17 last, she was raped by the official, who was her workplace superior.

On foot of the complaint, the education minister, Niki Kerameos, ordered preliminary disciplinary investigation. [AMNA]

