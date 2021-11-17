NEWS

Pop star Helena Paparizou named a UNICEF goodwill ambassador

Greek pop star and former winner of the Eurovision song contest Helena Paparizou was on Wednesday named the first goodwill ambassador of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Greece.

The announcement came ahead of International Children’s Day, which is celebrated every year on November 20.

As ambassador, Paparizou will strive to raise public awareness about the protection of children’s rights in Greece, while also contributing to UNICEF’s efforts to ensure a better future for every child with the implementation of targeted national programs and actions.

“It is a great honor but also a huge responsibility for me to become the first member of UNICEF’s Global Ambassadors Program in Greece, supporting in this way the United Nations’ work in our country for every child,” she said.

