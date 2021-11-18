Covid-19: Greek death toll crosses 17,000-mark 

Eighty-seven new fatalities brought Greece’s death toll from Covid-19 past the 17,000-mark on Wednesday, as the country struggles to contain transmission of the virus and get more people vaccinated.

The country crossed the 16,000 mark only on November 2, the 15,000 mark on October 6, and the 14,000-mark on September 8.

In the first 17 days of November, there were 1,074 deaths of patients infected with the coronavirus, when in the whole of October authorities recorded 1,110 deaths and in September 1,137.

It is worth noting that the highest number of deaths in one month was reported in December 2020 with 2,432 victims, while the next worst month of the pandemic was April 2021 with 2,288 deaths.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), the death toll on Monday rose to 17,012, while the number of new cases reported in the 24-hour period came to 6,682.