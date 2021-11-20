booster-shot-for-people-vaccinated-abroad-to-open-in-coming-weeks

The platform to book an appointment for the third shot of vaccine against covid-19 is expected to open in a few weeks for Greeks and foreign nationals who have been vaccinated abroad, Kathimerini understands.

Many Greeks living abroad and foreign citizens living in Greece who have received both doses abroad cannot book their booster shot on the government’s emvolio.gov.gr platform because the system doesn’t recognize their vaccination.

According to a Digital Governance Ministry source who spoke to Kathimerini, the problem is expected to be resolved in the coming weeks.

“The regulation to include these numbers in IDIKA [the state’s electronic prescription system] has already been voted, we expect the platform to be ready before the holidays,” the source said.

This group of people will be able to register online of at their Citizens Service Centers (KEP).