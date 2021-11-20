More than 900,000 people have received booster shot
Vaccination appointment bookings are on the rise, said Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Saturday.
Booked appointments carried out on Friday surpassed 900,000, he added, including first-timers and second or third doses.
Every day this past week people were booking some 70,000 third-dose appointments daily, while more than 900,000 people have received it so far in Greece, he said.
Third doses of a coronavirus vaccine by either Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna have been available since September.
[AMNA]