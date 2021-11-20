more-than-900-000-people-have-received-booster-shot

Vaccination appointment bookings are on the rise, said Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Saturday.

Booked appointments carried out on Friday surpassed 900,000, he added, including first-timers and second or third doses.

Every day this past week people were booking some 70,000 third-dose appointments daily, while more than 900,000 people have received it so far in Greece, he said.

Third doses of a coronavirus vaccine by either Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna have been available since September.

[AMNA]