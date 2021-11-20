NEWS

More than 900,000 people have received booster shot

more-than-900-000-people-have-received-booster-shot
[AP]

Vaccination appointment bookings are on the rise, said Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Saturday.

Booked appointments carried out on Friday surpassed 900,000, he added, including first-timers and second or third doses.

Every day this past week people were booking some 70,000 third-dose appointments daily, while more than 900,000 people have received it so far in Greece, he said.

Third doses of a coronavirus vaccine by either Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna have been available since September.

[AMNA]

Vaccine
READ MORE
[Giannis Papanikos/AP]
NEWS

People vaccinated abroad face glitch for booster

[AP]
NEWS

Over-18s can now book booster shots

anti-vaxxers-spreading-fake-news-could-face-arrest
NEWS

Anti-vaxxers spreading fake news could face arrest

[Massimo Percossi/EPA]
NEWS

Breakthrough infections rise, as booster platform opens

pm-to-address-nation-urging-vaccination
NEWS

PM to address nation, urging vaccination

[AMNA]
NEWS

Local authorities to issue temporary AMKAs