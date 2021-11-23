european-firefighters-to-be-repositioned-in-greece-in-pilot-project-this-summer

A firefighter from Slovakia tries to extinguish a fire in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 184 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Aug 10. [AP]

Firefighting resources from Greece’s European peers are set to be repositioned in the country ahead of the wildfire season next year under the umbrella of the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism (RescEU), Kathimerini understands.

The pilot program, which is designed to bolster the Mediterranean country’s firefighting response, is currently being prepared by Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides in cooperation with the European Commission.

The plan also foresees that Greek emergency crews will be repositioned to northern European countries during winter to provide assistance in dealing with severe rainstorms, floods and other natural disasters.

No more details are currently available about the program and much will depend on the budget to be made available by the European Commission.

Thousands of hectares of forest burned for days this summer in Greece in wildfires that tore through the outskirts of Athens and other areas.