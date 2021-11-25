Consensual divorce, christening certificates, property transfers move online

Greece’s Digital Governance Ministry announced it will launch new applications in the coming weeks that will digitize, among others, consensual divorce, christening certificates, property transfers and telepsychiatry services.

On consensual divorce, the two parties, through an attorney, will be able to electronically dissolve their marriage within 10 days.

For property transfers, notaries will have access to a digital real estate transfer file with the consent of the interested parties, from where he or she will draw all the required certificates from the state’s information systems.

Next week, another digital application will enable citizens to have access to the trials register in real time.

Another application will put documents for the christening of a child and its name registry online.

As part of the efforts to transform medicine, free e-consulting on mental health issues will be offered through a specific online platform.

Finally, setting up a sole proprietorship company will require one action, cutting down on bureaucracy and supporting businesspeople.