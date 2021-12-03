lignadis-to-stand-trial-for-rape

Dimitris Lignadis, the actor and director accused of the rape of four teenage or young adult males, was on Friday indicted to stand trial before a mixed jury court.

Criminal court judges also ordered that he remain in custody pending trial.

The court accepted the prosecution’s arguments that it should reject the jailed actor’s claim that the charges were part of a frame-up for artistic and political reasons and that he should remain in jail as he was at high risk of reoffending.

A date for the trial will be set in the coming few days. [AMNA]