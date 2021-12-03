anonymous-informant-behind-id-racket-bust

The Hellenic Police’s Internal Affairs Division was put on the trail of one of the biggest rackets it has ever dismantled by two unsigned letters.

Kathimerini understands that the letters contained details confirming suspicions of an identification papers racket aroused after a man stopped for questioning outside the home of a Supreme Court justice in January presented a fake ID and was later identified as a well-known felon. The fake ID had been issued by police in Aspropyrgos in West Attica.

The letters also indicated that the racket comprised police officers, civil servants and lawyers who secured papers for convicts and individuals – and were also involved in other criminal activities – for a fee ranging from 30,000 to 35,000 euros.

More than 20 suspects have been arrested in connection with the racket, 10 of whom are police officers and include a West Attica department chief. They will face a special investigating magistrate on Friday.