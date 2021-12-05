emergency-extreme-weather-warning-bulletin-released-by-nms

Extreme weather conditions are expected in areas of Greece on Monday and Tuesday according to an emergency bulletin released by the National Meteorological Service on Sunday. Heavy rain, storms, and very strong winds are expected.

On Monday, the storms are expected to reach the Ionian islands and western continental Greece. On Tuesday, the winds are expected to affect the islands of the east Aegean, Crete, the Peloponnese, central and eastern Macedonia, and Thrace.

Extreme weather phenomena are also briefly expected in Attica and southern Euboea on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday morning.