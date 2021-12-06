Free Wi-Fi spreading across central Athens 

The Municipality of Athens has announced Monday its intention to expand its free Wi-fi service to all 129 neighborhoods of the capital.

It has installed and activated 11 free Wi-Fi networks in busy areas of the city over the past two months. The municipality said that more than 100,000 users have already used these service, while almost 300,000 unique connections have been made.

“This marks the beginning of a new era, in which free citizen-centered services are expanding in the digital space. Our goal is to extend the program to all 129 neighborhoods of Athens,” said Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

The internet points are at Syntagma Square, Lycabettus Sq, Iroon Sq, Kotzia Sq, the Serafeio Athletic Complex, Central Municipal Library (2 Domokou), the City of Athens Cultural Center, Athens City Government Office (22 Liosion), Karamanou Sq, the First Cemetery and the Citizens’ Service Center (KEP) at Victoria Sq.