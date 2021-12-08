NEWS

200 emergency reception places for unaccompanied children to be created

Two hundred new emergency reception places for unaccompanied children will be created in Greece under the terms of an agreement signed Tuesday between the Migration and Asylum Ministry and the International Migration Organization in Greece.

The agreement was signed by Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachis and the head of the International Migration Organisation in Greece, Gianluca Rocco.

The IMO will be responsible for immediately creating the new reception places throughout Greece with funding from the Danish government.

The reception places will replace the practice of holding unaccompanied minors in protective custody in police stations, which was abolished by law in December 2020. [AMNA]

Child Migration
