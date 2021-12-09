tanker-suspected-of-smuggling-fuel-flees-from-rhodes

A tanker suspected of carrying smuggled fuel which had been stopped by port officers in Rhodes fled in the early hours of Wednesday, under the nose of the authorities.

Oil tanker EIRINI 1, sailing under the flag of Guyana with a crew of Indian nationals, had made a stop in Rhodes to buy spare parts when authorities discovered the fuel.

According to information, the Coast Guard told the ship to anchor outside the port due to bad weather, but the crew started the engines and sailed away.

The tanker was spotted by the Navy which notified the Coast Guard but EIRINI 1 had already entered Turkish waters.