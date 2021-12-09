NEWS

Tanker suspected of smuggling fuel flees from Rhodes

tanker-suspected-of-smuggling-fuel-flees-from-rhodes
[MarineTraffic]

A tanker suspected of carrying smuggled fuel which had been stopped by port officers in Rhodes fled in the early hours of Wednesday, under the nose of the authorities.

Oil tanker EIRINI 1, sailing under the flag of Guyana with a crew of Indian nationals, had made a stop in Rhodes to buy spare parts when authorities discovered the fuel. 

According to information, the Coast Guard told the ship to anchor outside the port due to bad weather, but the crew started the engines and sailed away.

The tanker was spotted by the Navy which notified the Coast Guard but EIRINI 1 had already entered Turkish waters. 

Shipping Crime
READ MORE
man-arrested-for-killing-mother-s-partner
NEWS

Man arrested for killing mother’s partner 

police-arrest-man-involved-in-elta-branch-hold-up
NEWS

Police arrest man involved in ELTA branch hold up

israeli-magnate-beny-steinmetz-detained-in-athens-on-arrest-warrant
NEWS

Israeli magnate Beny Steinmetz detained in Athens on arrest warrant 

police-to-set-up-five-regional-offices-to-tackle-child-abuse
NEWS

Police to set up five regional offices to tackle child abuse

[Intime News]
NEWS

Two men arrested in Athens for sexually harassing teens 

[File photo]
NEWS

Thessaloniki campus mugger remanded, two more sought