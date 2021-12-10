School principal incident in Pieria ‘unacceptable,’ says minister

Minister of Civil Protection Takis Theodorikakos condemned an attack against a school principal in northern Greece who was dragged to a local police station by local anti-vaxxers who oppose mask wearing and other measures to protect against the coronavirus.

“Such behavior is provocative and unacceptable and police should not allow it to be repeated,” the minister said in a statement on Friday.

A group of about 10 people barged into a high school in central Macedonia, grabbed the school principal, handcuffed him and dragged him to the local police station claiming they had “arrested” him for enforcing measures against Covid-19.

As soon as they arrived at the police station, the attackers were themselves detained and sent to the police’s security division of Katerini, while the school principal was released.