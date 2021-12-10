police-arrest-man-accused-of-beating-wife-to-death

A 30-year-old man suspected of beating his 29-year-old wife to death was arrested on Friday afternoon and was expected to be questioned by police over her demise during the day.

The suspect had fled after his wife died in hospital on Thursday night, where she had been transferred last Sunday (Dec. 4). The mother of three was brought to the emergency room of Alexandroupoli’s General Hospital where doctors discovered she had a ruptured liver and spleen, according to the hospital.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the woman, who also tested positive to the coronavirus, underwent four surgeries and was hospitalized in the Covid Intensive Care Unit, where she died shortly after 8.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Her husband had claimed that her injuries were caused by a fall from a staircase, but on December 8, her parents filed a complaint against him for causing bodily harm.

The forensic report that followed the complaint while the woman was hospitalized in the ICU, showed that the multiple injuries on various parts of the body were not compatible with a fall but with a beating.

An autopsy is expected to be performed early next week, which is the time required by the hospital’s safety protocol for Covid patients to reduce the viral load.

This is the 16th reported killing of a woman by a partner in Greece in 2021.