Ferries are to remain docked at ports until midnight Monday as seamen hold a 48-hour strike over a series of demands including salary increases and improved social security.

Greece’s seamen’s union, the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), will stage a rally at the Port of Piraeus at 10.30 a.m. Monday.

The Greek Shipowners Association Sunday urged PNO to call off the strike and return to negotiations for a new collective labor agreement.