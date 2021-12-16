Former TV host arrested for allegedly revealing witness’ identity

A minor Greek television presenter was arrested in Athens on Thursday afternoon after a former associate filed a lawsuit against him for revealing his identity as a key witness in a case involving the former host.

The victim accuses Menios Fourthiotis of revealing his name and those of other witnesses who testified to the police’s extortion unit last October about a plot to assassinate journalist and publisher Kostas Vaxevanis and another colleague on the orders of the former presenter.

Fourthiotis, who was detained in the district of Peristeri on Thursday, had recently been released on parole after spending almost five months in Athens’ high-security Korydallos prison for faking an armed attack on his own house.

The investigative magistrate ordered him to pay a 30,000-euro bail and banned him from leaving the country.