Tsipras call for Mitsotakis’ resignation at 2022 budget debate

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras on Saturday called for the resignation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accusing him of failing to deal effectively with the pandemic.

“Your government has proved ineffective and incapable of managing the country’s big problems. It also proved authoritarian, indifferent to the anxieties of the vast majority of society…The Tsiodras-Lytras study alone would have been enough — ignoring the experts which cost thousands of lives, but also the lies that followed its publication — for any government of another European country to resign,” he said addressing the premier during the final day of the parliamentary debate on the 2022 state budget on Saturday.

Tsipras was referring to a study by Sotiris Tsiodras, the head of infectious diseases of the National Public Health Organization, and epidemiologist Theodoros Lytras, professor of public health at the European University of Cyprus, which found that deaths outside of intensive care units, the two authors note that intubation outside ICU has a mortality rate of 87%.

“And there’s only the way out of the current impasse. Resign, Mr. Mitsotakis. Call elections.”