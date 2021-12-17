eight-arrested-so-far-in-police-operation-in-western-athens

Eight suspects have been detained so far during an ongoing police operation in the western Athens suburbs of Zefyri and Ano Liosia Friday.

Most of the suspects have been convicted of several offences in the past, police sources said.

Police have so far seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and five 9mm bullets.

The operation comes after videos emerged on social media showing young people in Zefyri holding weapons and firing into the air.

The videos were seen as a message to members of rival gangs based in the wider area of Ano Liosia.

There is also speculation that the move is related to an armed attack a few days ago in a cafe on Filis Street in Athens that belongs to one of the most powerful families in the area.