two-cretan-priests-remanded-in-pretrial-custody-over-rape-allegations

Two Orthodox priests in Crete allegedly involved in the repeated rape of 19-year-old man have been remanded in pre-trial custody on Friday after testifying before an investigating magistrate.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the two priests – one of whom is the uncle of the young man, who has an intellectual disability – were led before the magistrate on Friday morning to testify.

The two clerics priests denied the accusations, naming others as being responsible for the abuse and rape of the man.

The priests, who belong to the diocese of Kissamos and Selino, have filed a lawsuit for defamation against the man. [ERT]