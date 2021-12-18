gunshots-video-leads-to-arrests

In response to videos posted on social media sites this week by young gang members flaunting guns and firing shots into the air, police on Friday arrested eight people in a raid conducted in the western Attica suburbs of Zefyri and Ano Liosia.

According to police sources, most of those arrested have been charged with various offenses, including the illegal possession of weapons and drugs.

Authorities are also conducting searches at homes in the area for the weapons displayed in three videos posed on Facebook and Instagram.

The videos were seen as a message to members of rival gangs based in the wider area of Ano Liosia.