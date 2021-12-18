NEWS

Gunshots video leads to arrests

gunshots-video-leads-to-arrests
[Dimitris Peristeris/Intime News]

In response to videos posted on social media sites this week by young gang members flaunting guns and firing shots into the air, police on Friday arrested eight people in a raid conducted in the western Attica suburbs of Zefyri and Ano Liosia.

According to police sources, most of those arrested have been charged with various offenses, including the illegal possession of weapons and drugs.

Authorities are also conducting searches at homes in the area for the weapons displayed in three videos posed on Facebook and Instagram.

The videos were seen as a message to members of rival gangs based in the wider area of Ano Liosia.

Crime
READ MORE
People take part in a demonstration against femicide outside the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece, on Friday. The increasing number of femicides has made protesters demand better education at schools, regarding this matter. [George Vitsaras/EPA]
NEWS

Athens rally highlights femicides

two-cretan-priests-remanded-in-pretrial-custody-over-rape-allegations
NEWS

Two Cretan priests remanded in pretrial custody over rape allegations

[InTime News]
NEWS

Thessaloniki prosecutors order investigation into anti-vaxxer vigilante

eight-arrested-so-far-in-police-operation-in-western-athens
NEWS

Eight arrested so far in police operation in western Athens

Woman wearing protective face mask walk in Monastiraki, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Safety app for women in peril

File photo. [InTime News]
NEWS

Arms search operation underway in western Attica