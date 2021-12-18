police-arrest-nine-in-prostitution-racket

Police in Athens have arrested nine suspects and seized more than 12,800 euros in cash and evidence of money transfers via banks in a crackdown on a prostitution racket.

In an announcement on Saturday, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said the operation was carried out against four brothels operating in the city center on Thursday night.

The chief suspects are three men who are accused of forming a criminal organization, pimping, sex trafficking, migrant smuggling and other offenses.

Six women were also arrested for allegedly running the four brothels.