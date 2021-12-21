NEWS

More charges against TV host

more-charges-against-tv-host

After the public outcry over the uploading by TV presenter Stathis Panagiotopoulos of nude photos and videos of his ex-partner without her consent, the Thessaloniki Prosecutor’s Office has intervened amid reports he published erotic material of other women as well.

The prosecutor’s office has ordered the police cybercrime unit to investigate the latest complaints.

Panagiotopoulos, a co-host on the popular “Radio Arvyla” show, was sacked last week and his three former colleagues have filed a lawsuit against him seeking “redress for moral and material damages” suffered by themselves and the show due to his actions.

His ex-partner has filed a lawsuit and a trial has been set for early next year.

Crime
READ MORE
pharmacist-has-license-revoked-for-falsifying-rapid-tests
NEWS

Pharmacist has license revoked for falsifying rapid tests

thessaloniki-prosecutor-probing-homophobic-incident-in-school
NEWS

Thessaloniki prosecutor probing homophobic incident in school

pharmacist-to-appear-before-court-over-bogus-certificates
NEWS

Pharmacist to appear before court over bogus certificates

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police arrest nine in prostitution racket

[Dimitris Peristeris/Intime News]
NEWS

Gunshots video leads to arrests

People take part in a demonstration against femicide outside the Greek parliament in Athens, Greece, on Friday. The increasing number of femicides has made protesters demand better education at schools, regarding this matter. [George Vitsaras/EPA]
NEWS

Athens rally highlights femicides