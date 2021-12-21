more-charges-against-tv-host

After the public outcry over the uploading by TV presenter Stathis Panagiotopoulos of nude photos and videos of his ex-partner without her consent, the Thessaloniki Prosecutor’s Office has intervened amid reports he published erotic material of other women as well.

The prosecutor’s office has ordered the police cybercrime unit to investigate the latest complaints.

Panagiotopoulos, a co-host on the popular “Radio Arvyla” show, was sacked last week and his three former colleagues have filed a lawsuit against him seeking “redress for moral and material damages” suffered by themselves and the show due to his actions.

His ex-partner has filed a lawsuit and a trial has been set for early next year.