Teachers’ union tries to block reform

The Teachers’ Federation of Greece, which represents public elementary school teachers, is again trying to undermine reforms aimed at making individual schools, and teachers, more accountable.

The union has tried to undercut the reform by urging teachers to fill the three required forms – assessment of the previous school year, goals for the current one, and planning – with standardized answers. 

The vast majority of elementary schools chose to ignore the union’s guidance when they filled the first form. The second one was sent by November 29. “We are now at level (three) in our effort to nullify the ministry’s planning,” the union says.

